McDonald’s announces new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC, starting July 10

The new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC features two slices of melted American cheese, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and pickled jalapeño slices.

TYLER, Texas — McDonald’s will release their brand new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, otherwise known as the QPC starting on July 10.

If one Quarter Pounder patty isn’t enough, McDonald’s is also releasing a Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double QPC.

Local restaurants are also including breakfast options by adding Cheesy Jalapeño to the Sausage McMuffin with Egg.