McDonald’s announces new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC, starting July 10

TYLER, Texas — McDonald’s will release their brand new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder® with Cheese, otherwise known as the QPC starting on July 10.
The new Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC features two slices of melted American cheese, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon and pickled jalapeño slices.
If one Quarter Pounder patty isn’t enough, McDonald’s is also releasing a Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double QPC.
Local restaurants are also including breakfast options by adding Cheesy Jalapeño to the Sausage McMuffin with Egg.
The Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC and Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double QPC will be available at participating North Texas restaurants for a limited time.