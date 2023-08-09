McDonald's unveils fan-favorite 'As Featured In' meal menu items

McDonald's is now introducing the 'As Featured In Meal', a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film and music.

DALLAS, Texas — From iconic films and binge-worthy comedies to popular songs and anime series, McDonald’s has been famously featured in entertainment for decades.

McDonald's is now introducing the 'As Featured In Meal', a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film, television and music.

Starting Aug. 14, the meal will be available in more than 100 countries across the globe and will co-star exclusive experiences for fans unveiling custom merch and never-before-seen content.

For a limited time, fans can relive the magic of their favorite characters and artists with one of three main menu items and sides.

The meal includes a choice of 10-piece chicken McNuggets, Quarter Pounder with cheese or Big Mac sandwich along with medium fries, a medium soft drink and the newly-branded Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce – inspired by McDonald’s next ‘as featured in’ moment with Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2, streaming October 6 on Disney+.