Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years for helping people in need

Meals on Wheels serves as a vital lifeline for many individuals who are unable to prepare their own meals or face financial hardships.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas organization Meals on Wheels is celebrating 50 years of delivering meals to people in need at the Golden Gala on Saturday night.

The organization currently operates a fleet of 55 vehicles and a team of drivers who covers 123 different routes across seven East Texas counties.

"We've served about 22 million meals to the older and disabled community of East Texas. We prepare the food centrally in a kitchen here in Tyler. Then we distribute that food nearly 2,800 meals every single day," Development Director for Meals on Wheels East Texas, Collin Taylor said.