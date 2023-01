Those who have any questions can call (903) 593-7385.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Due to inclement winter weather, Meals on Wheels East Texas will not be making meal deliveries Tuesday.

The nonprofit announced Monday that deliveries have been suspended Tuesday for the safety of the volunteers, drivers and staff.

Meals on Wheels East Texas serves six local counties, including Smith, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Gregg and Upshur.