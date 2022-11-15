Meals on Wheels East Texas hosts donation drive to give senior citizens Christmas gifts

Those wanting to donate can find a list of drop-off spots at mealsonwheelsetx.org.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The holiday season is a time of giving and a donation drive that helps East Texas senior citizens have Christmas gifts is back this year.



Santas for Seniors, a program run by Meals On Wheels East Texas, collects and delivers Christmas gift donations for the nonprofit's 2,600 senior clients across six counties, including Smith, Wood, Van Zandt, Henderson, Gregg and Upshur.

Miranda Asmussen, Meals on Wheels East Texas marketing and public relations coordinator, said Meals on Wheels East Texas wants to make sure seniors have gifts this year.



"So if you can imagine your grandmother or grandfather waking up on Christmas morning alone, no family, no visitors, no gifts," Asmussen said. "We want to step in and make sure that that’s not the case for our clients."

Donation locations will be available throughout the counties that the local Meals on Wheels serves. Those wanting to donate can find a list of drop-off spots at mealsonwheelsetx.org.

Monetary donations are also welcome and can be made here.

Suggested gifts include:

Blankets

Towels

Non-slip socks

Activity books

Large print books

Hygiene items

Gift cards

Bags of nuts

Pantry foods

Adult coloring books and markers/colored pencils

Simple Christmas decor

Bibles

Chapstick, hand sanitizer, Vicks VapoRub, etc.

In addition to gifts, Meals on Wheels also needs local volunteers to help package these gifts in bags with tissue paper. People can contact the drop-off site closest to them to find out when the "wrapping day" will be.

People can also call (903) 593-7385 for additional information on volunteering.