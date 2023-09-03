Meals On Wheels East Texas recognizes 82-year-old volunteer

She plans to continue delivering meals to those in need until she’s not able to drive anymore.

TYLER, Texas — An 82-year-old volunteer was recognized Wednesday for their volunteer work with Meals On Wheels East Texas.

Lulu Nourse has been delivering meals for over 42 years.

She wasn’t just being awarded for delivering, but for also going the extra mile and keeping her client's company and even cutting their food for them.

Lulu says it all started at 40-years-old when she started volunteering with her church.

"I've been doing this for 42 years. and I was as I was saying, I've only gotten sprinkled on one time and not rained on I never got wet. so, god’s always looking after me." Nourse said.

Lulu says she’s not done volunteering yet and that meals on wheels currently needs help.

