Meals on Wheels, PATH delivers fans to East Texans in need

Volunteers delivered new fans to the elderly and disabled as hot temperatures continue to rise.

TYLER, Texas — The Meals on Wheels Ministry teamed up with PATH in their second annual fan drive to assure East Texans stay cool this season.

"We're having our annual summer fan drive to make sure every Meals on Wheels client that does not have a working air conditioner or a fan can receive a fan to stay safe as these hot temperatures continue to rise," said Meals on Wheels volunteer, Miranda Asmussen.

The fans are given by prioritizing the needs of their clients.

"We survey our clients to find out who is a need of a fan and we prioritize those that have no working air conditioner whatsoever and then if we receive enough fans for other people whose air conditioner maybe doesn't work very well they can receive one," Asmussen said. "We just try to prioritize those who are in desperate need of a fan."

Meals on Wheels volunteer Willie Redford said many clients like Erletha Ford do not have air conditioning and can't afford to buy fans.

"It means a lot because I've been sick a long time and they have always been here for me," Ford said.

Asmussen said the fans drive is held from June through August but only 20 fans have been donated so far.

"We're looking for those who can either go to our Amazon wishlist and purchase a fan that can be shipped to our office or purchase a fan and you can bring it back to our office in Tyler or any one of our sites across six counties," Asmussen said.