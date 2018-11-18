SHELBY COUNTY — The FAA has been notified after mechanical issues forced a plane to land at around 1 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 7, about five miles south of Joaquin.

According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that 53-year-old Mansfield native, Leaonard Lorden, was flying a Jabiru Sport airplane was reportedly flying from Baton Rouge to Center, Texas when he was forced to land it and overturned, off Highway 7.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Lorden was flying with a nine year-old passenger who was uninjured during the crash.

