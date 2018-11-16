"I love these guys! The staff are all very warm and welcoming. They answered all of my questions, and made me feel less anxious about the work I needed done. They took the time to explain everything as they went along, and came up with a treatment plan that works for me. If you are afraid of the dentist, as I was, go see Dr Kendall, Dr Gengel, and their staff! You will be glad you did!"
"Dr. Kendall is an amazing dentist! The office is beautiful! The staff is friendly and professional! Not to mention the fact that they do sedation dentistry here...this is the only office in Longview I'd ever go to!"
"Had an appointment today & I was nervous & scared but it went very well...the staff was amazing & so nice...my Dr. was so handsome & nice...I will recommend Texas Sedation Dental to my family & friends...this place needs more that 5 stars EXCELLENT KIND & VERY HELPFUL."
© 2018 KYTX