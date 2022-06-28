To adopt this sweet pup, visit spcaeasttx.com.

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Gunner — from the SPCA of East Texas.

Gunner is an 8-week-old lab-mix and he was surrendered to the rescue after he was found in a fenced in backyard. The family believed he was tossed over their fence since there was no other way that he could of gotten back there.

Gunner was moved to a foster home and is doing FANTASTIC learning his puppy manners. He sleeps in his crate at night and while his foster is not home.

Gunner is friendly with everyone he doesn't even mind cats! He is current on vaccines and will be neutered when age appropriate.

The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405 ENE Loop 323 in Tyler.

Adoption office hours are Tuesday - Saturday, by appointment only.

ADOPTION REQUIREMENTS

All animals in your home MUST be spayed/neutered (absent medical reason);

be spayed/neutered (absent medical reason); All animals in your home MUST have current rabies, distemper/parvo, bordetella vaccinations;

have current rabies, distemper/parvo, bordetella vaccinations; All dogs in your home MUST be on continuous heartworm prevention;

be on continuous heartworm prevention; Adopters MUST be at least 21-years-old;

be at least 21-years-old; Larger breed dogs MUST have a fenced yard to allow for proper exercise

APPLY TO ADOPT

Complete an adoption application online; An adoption counselor will reach out to you by phone or email; Once your application is approved, a meet-and-greet will be set up for you to meet the pet(s) at the SPCA of East Texas office

The mission of the SPCA of East Texas is to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society.

If you can't adopt, fosters are always needed. Click here to learn more about the SPCA of East Texas' foster program.