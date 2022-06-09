To adopt this sweet pup, visit spcaeasttx.com.

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Kayce — from the SPCA of East Texas.

Kayce is a 5-month-old Rhodesian Ridgeback-terrier mix who was rescued with over 90 other animals from a cruelty seizure in Smith County.

The SPCA of East Texas will continue to work on basic house manners while he is in their care awaiting his forever home. Kayce does well around other dogs, but he has not been introduced to cats.

"We are sure with the proper guidance he will do great," the SPCA of East Texas said. "Kayce is very playful and is also very active. With a dedicated owner, he will be a great addition to anyone's home! Kayce is going to be a big boy and will need a home to accommodate his size."

The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405 ENE Loop 323 in Tyler.

Adoption office hours are Tuesday through Saturday, by appointment only.

ADOPTION REQUIREMENTS

All animals in your home MUST be spayed/neutered (absent medical reason);

be spayed/neutered (absent medical reason); All animals in your home MUST have current rabies, distemper/parvo, bordetella vaccinations;

have current rabies, distemper/parvo, bordetella vaccinations; All dogs in your home MUST be on continuous heartworm prevention;

be on continuous heartworm prevention; Adopters MUST be at least 21-years-old;

be at least 21-years-old; Larger breed dogs MUST have a fenced yard to allow for proper exercise

APPLY TO ADOPT

Complete an adoption application online; An adoption counselor will reach out to you by phone or email; Once your application is approved, a meet-and-greet will be set up for you to meet the pet(s) at the SPCA of East Texas office

The mission of the SPCA of East Texas is to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society.

If you can't adopt, fosters are always needed. Click here to learn more about the SPCA of East Texas' foster program.