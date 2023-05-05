Meet local artist Brent Hale — creator of mosaic, mural at W.T. Brookshire Conference Center

Hale designed the ceramic tile mosaic on the building’s exterior and the green room mural.

Freelance illustrator and designer Brent Hale took an advertising job at Brookshire Grocery Co. in 1988. Nearly 40 years later, he created two permanent works of art at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

“I was hoping to make people happy when they saw it and give them some pleasure,” Hale said. “I thought it’d be cool to have someplace where people can take selfies and enjoy and hopefully make Tyler look a little prettier and colorful.”