To adopt this sweet pup, visit spcaeasttx.com.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Tonka from the SPCA of East Texas.

Tonka was brought to the SPCA of East Texas on no fault of his own. This sweet 7-week-old shepherd-lab mix was surrendered after his owner decided to move into an apartment and couldn't take him with them. This adorable pup has been socialized and would fit in well with any family.

The SPCA of East Texas is also in desperate need of volunteers to bottle feed, and also foster families for place cats and dogs.

The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405 ENE Loop 323 in Tyler.

Adoption office hours are Tuesday through Saturday, by appointment only.

ADOPTION REQUIREMENTS

All animals in your home MUST be spayed/neutered (absent medical reason);

be spayed/neutered (absent medical reason); All animals in your home MUST have current rabies, distemper/parvo, bordetella vaccinations;

have current rabies, distemper/parvo, bordetella vaccinations; All dogs in your home MUST be on continuous heartworm prevention;

be on continuous heartworm prevention; Adopters MUST be at least 21-years-old;

be at least 21-years-old; Larger breed dogs MUST have a fenced yard to allow for proper exercise

APPLY TO ADOPT

Complete an adoption application online; An adoption counselor will reach out to you by phone or email; Once your application is approved, a meet-and-greet will be set up for you to meet the pet(s) at the SPCA of East Texas office

The mission of the SPCA of East Texas is to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society.

If you can't adopt, fosters are always needed. Click here to learn more about the SPCA of East Texas' foster program.