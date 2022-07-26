TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Trixie from the SPCA of East Texas

Trixie is a 9 1/2-year-old Ridgeback-mix who was surrendered to the SPCA after her owner passed away. She is potty-trained and loves toys, and going on walks. She has never shown aggression toward other animals. The vet at the SPCA of East Texas removed several masses from her back, so her hair is growing back in. She will have to be kept on a special diet to help with her skin issues. She is an affectionate, loyal and gets along with other dogs. Trixie has been spayed and is fully vaccinated!