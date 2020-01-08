Meet Xena June: Caldwell Zoo's baby giraffe receives her name

While Xena June's life has been short, her story of survival helped to galvanize the team at the Caldwell Zoo.

TYLER, Texas — On June 7, Caldwell Zoo welcomed their newest member of their family, a baby giraffe.

The zoo announced the calf's name Xena June.

Xena June was born at about 2:45 a.m. and was soon up and walking. However, 17 hours after her birth, veterinarians realized during a physical she lacked the necessary proteins and antibodies to build up proper immunity. A few hours later, it became clear to staff she was sick.

The zoo did an emergency plasma transfusion that ultimately helped to save Xena June's life in the immediate future. However, she was still very sick and on the verge of dying.

Xena June had to be separated from her mother as they thought the mother's milk was not sufficiently providing enough proteins. The staff then began to bottle feed with different formulas and bottles to get Xena June to nurse. Eventually, they settled on cow's milk to nourish the baby.

The treatment is working and now baby Xena June is on display at the Tyler Zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. People wanting to visit the zoo must reserve a time prior to their visit.