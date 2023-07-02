Meeting focuses on improved access to Sabine River, planned paddling trail

KILGORE, Texas — Matthew and Kelly Yohn own 25 acres of land along the Sabine River and have tentative plans to convert the property into a business.
The couple listened and engaged numerous times Tuesday during a public meeting at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center as residents were invited to offer feedback about a project to improve access points along the Sabine River.
“We’re thinking about maybe turning it into an RV park and a possible shuttle service to Lakeport, so we’ve been talking about that the last year, and we’re just trying to figure out where,” Matthew Yohn said.
