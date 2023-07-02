x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Meeting focuses on improved access to Sabine River, planned paddling trail

In December, Gregg County received a $75,000 grant from the Sabine River Authority that will be used for engineering a proposed 53-mile paddling project.

More Videos

KILGORE, Texas — Matthew and Kelly Yohn own 25 acres of land along the Sabine River and have tentative plans to convert the property into a business.

The couple listened and engaged numerous times Tuesday during a public meeting at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center as residents were invited to offer feedback about a project to improve access points along the Sabine River.

“We’re thinking about maybe turning it into an RV park and a possible shuttle service to Lakeport, so we’ve been talking about that the last year, and we’re just trying to figure out where,” Matthew Yohn said.

To read more from our news partners visit, the Kilgore News Herald

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out