Meeting focuses on improved access to Sabine River, planned paddling trail

In December, Gregg County received a $75,000 grant from the Sabine River Authority that will be used for engineering a proposed 53-mile paddling project.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILGORE, Texas — Matthew and Kelly Yohn own 25 acres of land along the Sabine River and have tentative plans to convert the property into a business.

The couple listened and engaged numerous times Tuesday during a public meeting at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center as residents were invited to offer feedback about a project to improve access points along the Sabine River.

“We’re thinking about maybe turning it into an RV park and a possible shuttle service to Lakeport, so we’ve been talking about that the last year, and we’re just trying to figure out where,” Matthew Yohn said.