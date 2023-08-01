Meeting in Longview to discuss high-speed internet access, cost issues

East Texans hoping for greater internet access are encouraged to attend a Tuesday meeting in Longview regarding the state’s broadband expansion plan.

Broadband internet accessibility, quality and affordability are some of the topics residents will have the chance to discuss with the Texas Broadband Development Office. The meeting is set 6 to 8 p.m. at the University of Texas at Tyler’s Longview University Center, 3201 N Eastman Road.

Evan Dolive, executive director of the Greater Longview United Way, is working with the Broadband Development Office to conduct the meeting.