MEGA MILLIONS: Did you win $830 million? We've got the numbers!

TYLER, Texas — The Mega Millions numbers have been drawn...did you win?

The winning number are: 7 29 60 63 66 15

Did you know the odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-302,575,350! You have more of a chance of getting struck by lightning in your lifetime which, according to the National Weather Service, is 1-in-15,300. That makes your odds of getting struck by lightning nearly 20,000 times higher than hitting the winning numbers for this week's jackpot.

According to our sister station, KARE 11, here are the odds for some other incredibly improbable events that you are still more likely to experience before winning the lottery:

Yellowstone erupting: 1 in 730,000 in any given year, according to the USGS.

1 in 730,000 in any given year, Being eaten by a shark: 1 in 3.7 million, according to CNBC. Whale Bone Mag adds that those numbers change to 1 in 7 million for Americans living in a landlocked state.

1 in 3.7 million, according to CNBC. adds that those numbers change to 1 in 7 million for Americans living in a landlocked state. Being killed by a meteorite: 1 in 700,000, according to astronomer Alan Harris in Discover Magazine. Those odds are considerably lower for getting struck directly by a meteor, however, dropping to 1-in-1.9 million should a meteor hit Earth.

1 in 700,000, according to astronomer Alan Harris in Discover Magazine. Those odds are considerably lower for getting struck directly by a meteor, however, dropping to 1-in-1.9 million should a meteor hit Earth. Death by vending machine: 1 in 112 million, according to "The Book of Odds" by Amram Shapiro. According to data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, an average of four Americans died per year, between 2002 and 2015, due to vending machine mishaps.

HOW DOES THE GAME WORK?