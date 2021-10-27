Megan Thee Stallion to graduate from Texas Southern University in December

The self-proclaimed "Houston Hottie" will be graduating on Dec. 11 with a bachelor's degree in health administration.

HOUSTON — Houston's Megan Thee Stallion has accomplished quite a lot in the music and entertainment world. Pretty soon, she'll have a big academic accomplishment, too!

The self-proclaimed "H-Town Hottie" will be graduating with her bachelor's from Texas Southern University on December 11, she wrote on her Instagram Thursday.

The "Savage" rapper will be receiving her bachelor's degree in health administration, according to CNN.

Megan has always been open with her fans about her goals of finishing college while being a Grammy-winning rapper. After announcing she would be graduating this year, she told her fans her college experience has been a wild ride.

"My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I'm ending at TSU. Don't get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time," she wrote on Twitter.

Megan plans to go all out for her graduation. She posted to Instagram that she will be in Houston performing at the grand opening of a new live music venue on December 3. Then on December 11, she'll officially be a college graduate. After that, the party begins!