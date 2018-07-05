As summer approaches, more people will be headed outside, and as you do, doctors want to remind you to proceed with caution while under those harmful UV rays.

Arming yourself with sunscreen and shade are some of the best ways to protect yourself.

Skin cancer does not discriminate - anyone can get skin cancer, regardless of skin color.

Over 7,000 new cases of melanoma pop up each year so if you do see a spot pop up on your skin - you should get it checked out as soon as possible.

What to look: The ABCDEs of Melanoma

Checking your skin means taking note of all the spots on your body, from moles to freckles and even age spots. If you do see a concerning spot on the skin, head to your doctor or dermatologist to get it examined.

An exam doesn't take long and could potentially save your life.

