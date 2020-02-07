Members of first Robert E. Lee High School 'Rebel Guard' call for district to change name

The Rebel Guard was a symbol of the school, dressed as confederate soldiers and firing a replica cannon at football games.

TYLER, Texas — In the earliest days of Tyler's Robert E. Lee High School, the ties to the confederacy that Lee had served were everywhere at the school and its sporting events.

This week Byron Baldwin, Marc Bailes and Michael Nelson Miller, three members of the earliest iteration of the group, reached out to Tyler ISD Board Members and the Tyler Paper to say that now is the time for change.