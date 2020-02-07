Members of first Robert E. Lee High School 'Rebel Guard' call for district to change name

TYLER, Texas — In the earliest days of Tyler's Robert E. Lee High School, the ties to the confederacy that Lee had served were everywhere at the school and its sporting events.
One group, known as the Rebel Guard, became the symbols of the school, dressed as confederate soldiers, firing a replica cannon at football games.
This week Byron Baldwin, Marc Bailes and Michael Nelson Miller, three members of the earliest iteration of the group, reached out to Tyler ISD Board Members and the Tyler Paper to say that now is the time for change.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
RELATED: Leaders call for unity moving, fund being created to cover cost of potential Tyler high school name changes
RELATED: 'The Tyler Rose' Earl Campbell backs vote on Robert E. Lee High School name as action gains support
RELATED: Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce working with students to change Robert E Lee High School name
RELATED: Protesters demand Tyler ISD to change name of Robert E. Lee High School during board meeting