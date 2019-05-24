Gateway Tire & Service Center will offer a free oil change this Saturday, May 25 to all veterans, active military, and their affected partners in order to honor their sacrifice.

All customers who provide a military ID at any of their retail locations are eligible for an oil change at no cost. Details and times vary by store.

Gateway Tire frequently gives back to 45 communities through various charitable initiatives.

Their Gateway Gives Back program supports local charities by donating $2 from every oil change on every Tuesday to one nominated local charity. A new charity is selected each month.

For more information about the event, contact your nearest Gateway Tire & Service Center.