Ceremony remembers nearly 300 lives lost in New London school explosion 86 years ago

In 1937, a gas leak at the school caused an explosion, killing 294 kids, teachers and visitors.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW LONDON, Texas — The New London community gathered Saturday in prayer to remember a day a generation died.

In 1937, a gas leak at the school caused an explosion, killing 294 kids, teachers and visitors.

"Lots of people in this community were impacted by it and hurt by and there's still people alive today that lost brothers, sisters, and people like that," said Pastor Pete Thompson of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Overton.

For John Davidson, March 18 is a day to remember his sister Ardyth, who he never got the chance to meet. She was 14 years when she died in the tragic event.

"My mother, dad were 40 years old," Davidson said. "They didn't plan on having any more kids. I came along three years later, and so possibly I wouldn't have been born if this hadn't happened."

For the community, they're determined to keep the memories alive through the New London Museum and the annual memorial.

Thompson said the museum does a wonderful job here of keeping that memory intact.

"You see the sadness on their faces and the tears and you'll see, you know, the hurts that are there, and it does bring emotion to you almost brings tears to your eyes," Thompson said.