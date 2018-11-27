GREGG COUNTY — Memorial services have been scheduled for a longtime Gregg County judge and community leader who passed away last week.

Visitation for Judge Alvin Khoury will take place Sunday, December 2, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., in the chapel of Rader Funeral home, located at 1617 Judson Road in Longview.

His funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 3, at 1:30 p.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, at 2108 Ridgewood Drive, also in Longview.

Judge Khoury died on Wednesday, November 21, following a brief illness.

After graduating from Longview High School in 1954, Judge Khoury attended Kilgore College and Southern Methodist University in Dallas, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree from in 1957. He would go on to earn his law degree from SMU School of Law in 1959

Following his graduation from law school, Judge Khoury chose to return home to Longview to pursue his dreams, a decision he never regretted. He was licensed to practice law in Texas in September 1959, at age 22, and later was licensed to practice law before the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas, the U.S. Court of Appeals, 5th Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court.

He began his legal career at the Whitehead Law Firm in Longview, where he practiced civil and criminal law from 1959-1965. From 1965-1972, he was a solo practitioner and later a partner in the Longview firm of Jones & Khoury.

Judge Khoury joined the staff of Gregg County District Attorney Ralph Prince in January 1972, beginning what would be 37 years of public service to the citizens of Gregg County.

Earning a reputation as a firm, but fair prosecutor, during his nine years in the district attorney’s office, he served as Chief Felony Prosecutor and later as First Assistant District Attorney, prosecuting some of the largest cases of the day, including numerous felony cases and three high-profile capital murders.

Aided by a broad range of support from the legal profession, law enforcement and the community, in November 1980, he was elected District Judge of the 124th District Court. He was then re-elected in 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000 and 2004. His string of seven contested countywide election wins without a loss is a Gregg County record. He is the only person in Gregg County history to win every voting box in a contested countywide Primary Election and General Election in the same year (1984).

He was also a graduate of Texas College of the Judiciary, The National Judicial College and the Texas College of Advanced Judicial Studies.

During his 28 years on the bench, he conducted more than 1,000 jury trials, presided over complex civil cases and 12 capital murder cases, and served as a visiting judge in some of Texas’ largest counties. His statutory duties included supervising five Gregg County departments and more than 140 employees. From 1995-2007, he served as Local Administrative Judge and Chairman of the Gregg County Board of Judges.

Throughout his tenure, Judge Khoury made efficient court management a top priority, reducing delays and saving taxpayer dollars.

The 124th District Court was one of the first courts in Texas to adopt a computerized docket control system, helping cases move faster. He was also instrumental in the drafting and passage of legislation in Austin authorizing the creation of Gregg County Court at Law No. 2, which further streamlined case management and improved access to justice through quicker disposition of cases. Consequently, the consolidation of tax cases in County Court at Law No. 2 helped fast-track collections in those cases, increasing revenue for all local taxing jurisdictions.

Additionally, he supported the construction of the Marvin A. Smith Regional Juvenile Center, helped increase funding for community service programs and he cast the deciding vote creating the office of Gregg County Purchasing Agent.

Judge Khoury was also active in various criminal justice issues before the Texas Legislature, providing testimony and other input on proposed legislation. After observing deficiencies in the guidelines for empaneling grand juries, he contacted Austin lawmakers to make them aware of the issue and helped write a bill authorizing expansion of the grand jury pool. The bill, which passed both houses of the legislature and was signed into law by the governor, helped ensure there were enough potential grand jurors to form a grand jury, saving local governments the financial and administrative burden of re-summoning potential grand jurors.

In June 2006, he was honored with a Presidential Commendation by the State Bar of Texas, in recognition of his leadership in improving justice in Texas and being one of the first judges in the state to meet the bar’s standards of special competence. After opting to not seek re-election in 2008, he served as Senior District Judge of the 124th District Court from 2009-2015, where he presided over cases in Northeast Texas and the Dallas metroplex.

Recognizing his important and lasting contribution to the legal profession, in 2009 both the Texas Senate and the Texas House of Representatives passed resolutions honoring Judge Khoury noting “...his integrity and commitment to justice will long inspire all those who have been privileged to work with him...” Also in 2009, he was honored as a 50-Year Lawyer by the State Bar of Texas. From 2015-2017, he returned to private law practice on a limited basis.

Long active in numerous civic organizations, Judge Khoury served as President of the Longview Jaycees, President of the Longview Lobo Football Booster Club and Chairman of the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce. He was a board member of the Harvest Festival & Livestock Show, the Longview Chamber of Commerce, the Great Texas Balloon Race and the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce. He was also a longtime financial supporter of dozens of local and regional charitable, cultural and educational organizations.

Judge Khoury was a 2007 Longview Independent School District Distinguished Alumni and, in 2006, he received the President’s Award from the White Oak Chamber of Commerce.

A diehard Longview Lobos football fan, Judge Khoury was only a year-old and too young to remember being at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas with his father and brother to witness the Lobos win their only state championship in 1937. He spent the next 81 years hoping to see another one.

Memorial donations may be made to:

1) Judge Alvin Khoury Lobo Football Scholarship, c/o Longview ISD Foundation, Inc.

P.O. Box 1212

Longview, Texas 75606

2) Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

P.O. Box 808

Longview, Texas 75606

3) Longview Catholic School Endowment Fund

405 Hollybrook Drive

Longview, Texas 75605

