Men accused in Cherokee County quadruple homicide make brief court appearance

Three men accused of killing four people in Cherokee County while trying to steal a handgun in July made a brief court appearance Friday with their attorneys.

Jesse Pawlowski, 20; Billy Phillips, 37; and Dylan Gage Welch, 21 had a status hearing in the 2nd Judicial District Friday morning, according to the Cherokee County District Clerk’s Office.

All three are charged with capital murder for accusations of killing two men and two women early on July 20 at a property north of New Summerfield.

John Clinton, 18; Jeff Gerla, 47; Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39, were found dead on the property after investigators came to the scene.

The men entered not guilty pleas to their charges on Dec. 9. A follow-up hearing was set for March 11. They have been in the Cherokee County Jail since July 22 on bonds of $1 million each.

According to indictments filed Oct. 6, a grand jury found Welch, Pawlowski and Phillips caused the four deaths “by shooting the individuals with a firearm, and all murders were committed during the same criminal transaction.”

The “transaction” was an accusation of committing or attempting to commit an aggravated robbery and/or burglary of the home.

People found guilty of capital murder in Texas could face the death penalty.

An arrest affidavit states Pawlowski was involved in a “polyamorous” relationship with Clinton and Gerla.

Hickey and Bain were dating each other, and Hickey was the mother of Clinton, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton’s body was found in the driveway, while the three other victims were found dead inside a home at the back of the property.

While visiting Gerla’s residence multiple times, Pawlowski noticed several firearms, including a handgun Clinton wanted to sell for $500, according to the affidavit.

Pawlowski told investigators he introduced Phillips to Clinton and an agreement was made for Phillips to facilitate the purchase of Clinton’s handgun. However, Pawlowski said he never intended to buy the gun. Pawlowski, Phillips and Welch made a plan to steal the gun from Clinton, the affidavit stated.

Pawlowski said he went to Gerla’s home late on July 19 when Gerla, Clinton, Bain and Hickey were there. He texted Phillips to come to the residence to pick him up so they could steal the handgun.

Phillips and Welch arrived at the home, and Pawlowski and Clinton walked to the end of the driveway to meet Phillips and Welch. Phillips took the gun from Clinton then shot Clinton “in the back of the head,” Pawlowski told police, according to the affidavit.

Pawlowski said he, Phillips and Welch then entered the residence. Phillips then shot Gerla, Bain and Hickey. The three men stole two shotguns from the residence, and Pawlowski said he removed the key fob for Gerla’s 2017 red Dodge Challenger from Clinton’s pocket, the affidavit stated.