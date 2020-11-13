Mesquite Horn cancels game against Tyler Legacy due to COVID-19 concerns; game rescheduled for Dec.

As of now, the game is set to be rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD Athletics was informed Friday afternoon Mesquite Horn has canceled tonight’s varsity football game against Tyler Legacy out of an abundance of caution due to concerns of possible exposure of COVID-19 within the Mesquite Horn football program.

“While we are saddened the Tyler Legacy Homecoming game is canceled, we appreciate Mesquite Horn taking these precautionary measures for the safety of our players, coaches, and fans,” Tyler ISD Director of Athletics Greg Priest said. “We are currently looking into rescheduling the game for a later date.”

As of now, the game is set to be rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.