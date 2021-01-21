Mesquite man dies following two-vehicle crash near Tyler

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist was killed following a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:02 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on Highway 31 West, approximately one mile west of Tyler.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Hwy 31 in the center turn lane. The driver of a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup was traveling south on CR 1125. The driver of the motorcycle disregarded the red light and was struck by the Ford.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Tristan River White, 24, of Mesquite, was transported to UT-Tyler where he later died.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Travion Dramond Desdunes, 30, of Tyler, was treated and released at the scene.