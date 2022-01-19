Meth, firearms and multiple stolen vehicles found on Rusk County property

Deputies located numerous firearms, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and various paraphernalia.

KILGORE, Texas — During a recent investigation at a Kilgore-area property, Rusk County Sheriff's Office deputies recovered meth, firearms, marijuana and several stolen vehicles worth of $44,000.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned several rounds were fired from a gun and a person began discharging a firearm at various items around another person's residence on the property.

Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said deputies found out the person who shot the gun was possibly a convicted felon and had multiple guns.

Deputies then located numerous firearms, suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and various paraphernalia.

Charles Stafford and Rachel Modisette were booked into the Rusk County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation led deputies to obtain a search warrant regarding possible stolen property, including several vehicles.

The stolen vehicles (2002 Ford F-!50, 1997 Suzuki DR 200 motorcycle, KTM 1290 motorcycle engine, 2009 Dodge Ram pickup cab, 2008 Jeep Wrangler and a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup) are estimated to be worth $44,150, police said.

While executing the search warrant, Jackie Warren, a resident on the property, was arrested for an outstanding parole warrant.