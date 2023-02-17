ExxonMobil plant worker with apparent chemical exposure dies at Methodist in Baytown; ER shut down for hours

According to the Baytown Fire Department, the patient smelled of a "chemical odor" so they closed the ER as a precaution. It reopened Friday afternoon.

BAYTOWN, Texas — The emergency room at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital resumed normal operations Friday afternoon, hours after the threat of a chemical exposure shut it down.

The Baytown Fire Department said it started when they rushed a man from the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant to the hospital. They said he was in cardiac arrest, had a strong "chemical odor" and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Because of the odor, HAZMAT crews were called in and the ER was shut down as a precaution "to ensure the safety and well-being of the public." Ambulances were diverted to other hospitals.

"HAZMAT crews conducted metering in the hospital. After three hours of ventilation and monitoring, levels were determined to be safe," the fire department said.

The ER was cleared to reopen and resume normal operations.

Five Baytown Fire Department personnel who were exposed to the patient were held for decontamination and health monitoring. They were later cleared and returned to duty.

The name of the man who died and his cause of death haven't been released.

There was "no threat to the public," according to the Baytown Fire Department.

The ExxonMobil Olefins Plant is one of the largest ethylene plants in the world with an ethane cracker that has the capacity to produce 1.5 million tons per year, according to its website.

Ethane crackers convert gas to ethylene, which is used to make common products, including antifreeze, plastics, detergents and adhesives.