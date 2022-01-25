Michelle Gamboa Announces Campaign for Longview City Council

“Having immigrated to the greatest nation on Earth, and the best state, I have always felt called to give back and work hard for the community," Gamboa stated.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Community leader and activist Michelle Gamboa announced her campaign for Longview City Council - District 5. The Ciudad, Juarez native immigrated to Longview at age seven and later became a United States Citizen.

Gamboa is no stranger to hard work; she is the Operations Director for her family’s roofing company, Roof Care. The businesswoman who graduated from Spring Hill ISD then Texas A&M said she has always felt called to service.

“Having immigrated to the greatest nation on Earth, and the best state in the union, I have always felt called to give back and work hard for the community that gave me so much," said Gamboa. "I look forward to carrying that mission of service to our City Council. The level of government that has the most impact on our lives is local. It is imperative that we elect accountable, transparent, and service-based leadership from the bottom up."

The Operations Director also serves on various community boards like Longview Community Ministries and Longview Museum of Fine Arts. She's also Fund Development Chair for the Junior League of Longview and is a Court-Appointed Special Advocate and Vice Chair of the Legislative Advocacy Team with East Texas CASA. Furthermore, Gamboa is a Rotarian at Longview Greggton Rotary and more.

Gamboa added, "I will be a strong advocate for common sense, conservative, and innovative solutions. By echoing the voices and concerns of our community, I will continue to stand for increased growth and opportunity in our district."

If elected, she vows to help provide safe communities.

“As a City Council Member, I will be a fierce advocate for transparent budgeting and conservative spending," she explained. "At the same time, I will oppose all efforts to defund essential public safety service. As we all know, our communities are safer when we provide those who keep us safe with the resources they need to do their jobs.”