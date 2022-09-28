x
DISTRICT: Longview ISD middle school student in custody after making threat toward campus

LISD says out of an abundance of caution, they will maintain a larger police presence at the Judson campus.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview ISD middle school student has been taken into custody off school grounds after allegedly making a threat against the Judson Middle School campus.

"While we do not believe this was an imminent threat toward the campus, out of an abundance of caution, we will maintain a larger police presence at the Judson campus," LISD said

The enhanced presence will remain throughout the week.

The student has been charged with making a terroristic threat. They were taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

"Our administration again strongly urges families to inform their children that threatening language will not be tolerated, whether they are verbal or electronic messages," LISD said. "The district will continue to take any and all threats to the safety and well-being of the Longview ISD community with the utmost seriousness. Our administration will press criminal charges against anyone making threats against students, staff, or our schools."

