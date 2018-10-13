TYLER — Teams from Tyler and surrounding middle schools competed in the inaugural 2018 Hispanic Heritage Knowledge Bowl Saturday at Tyler Junior College.

Moore Middle School took home the title of champions, followed by Henderson Middle school in second place and Hubbard Middle School in third.

The event celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month and was hosted by the Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler (HPAT).

"Hispanic/Latino Americans have made significant contributions to the United States and have played a prominent role in the story of America," Nick Pesina, president of HPAT, said.

Ten teams participated for trophies and prizes in the tournament in a game show style competition.

Students were asked a series of questions about the contributions of Hispanic/Latino Americans to the Arts, Sports, Civil Rights, Public Service, and Science.

"When students learn their history and develop a sense of pride in their identity, studies demonstrate a positive correlation for student performance," Pesina said.

CBS19's JJ Maldonado and Brittany Mireles emceed the event.

For more information on the Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler click here.

© 2018 KYTX