The cyclist survived a separate bicycle crash in 2015, and his recovery inspired him to open a fitness center in Middletown.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown man cycling cross country to raise money for other cyclists injured in car crashes has died after a collision with a pick-up truck in Texas on Thursday.

Robert Hurd, 62, was riding along the shoulder of Highway 62/82 near the city of Lorenzo in Crosby County, Texas, on Thursday morning when he was hit, according to a report from KCBD. He died at the scene, according to officials.

This was not Hurd's first collision with a car, according to a GoFundMe he made for his cross-country fundraiser. In July 2015, Hurd was hit by a car and spent over two weeks in Hartford Hospital's ICU and endured multiple hours of surgeries to survive.

His recovery journey inspired him to open GoToFitness Ultimate Training Center, according to a 2017 report from the Middletown Press.

Hurd set a goal to raise $10,000 to benefit the non-profit "Please Be Kind to Cyclists" for the cross-country journey, and raised $3,200 as of Friday. His journey had started in San Francisco and would have ended in Connecticut, according to the GoFundMe page.

GoToFitness is closed until further notice, according to its Facebook page.

