'Humanitarian effort': Migrants fed, hydrated by officials after being detained in Bee County

BEEVILLE, Texas — 14 people in the country illegally were caught by Bee County deputies and DPS troopers after a short chase Friday.

Official said they were notified of a reckless driver near Highway 59 and Highway 281. The driver of the truck fled from officers before driving into a fence-line where four people jumped out into the brush.

The four people were caught, and officials also found ten people in the covered bed of the truck.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries received while in the bed of the truck, officials said. Local emergency management personnel showed up at the scene to give the subjects some water.

All were dehydrated and weak from walking 12 hours in the brush before getting into the truck, officials said.

All of the detained were fed and hydrated at the Sheriff's Office while waiting to be transferred to Border Patrol custody, officials said.

"Sheriff Southmayd would like to thank all of the agencies that helped with this illegal, yet humanitarian effort," the statement said.

Several agencies assisted including DPS, Beeville PD, Angel Care EMS and Constables.

