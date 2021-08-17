Migratory game bird hunting starts in September and it could be a good season despite the winter storm

Hunting and fishing licenses for the 2021-22 season went on sale earlier this week

TYLER, Texas — Hunting licenses went on sale earlier this week and September is the start of the migratory bird hunting season.

Following our February freeze, some hunters are wondering if winter storm Uri had any effect on the dove populations.

Biologist and TPWD dove program leader Owen Fitzsimmons says that although our Spring and Summer rainfall may have helped with any population losses. Here are some things to look for:

“What we’re seeing is that the further north you go, it seems there were some impacts on white-winged doves in particular but overall populations are still well within normal range. One thing hunters might see this year is frostbite damage on white-winged doves whether it be missing toes or missing parts of their bill you might see some of that but otherwise, I think we’re in for a pretty good season,” Fitzsimmons said.