Rose City Airfest to feature military aircraft, proceeds benefit East Texas veterans

Members of the US Air Force participating in the airshow spoke to the Morning Loop ahead of the Friday event.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — People will get to see a variety of military aircraft take flight at the second Rose City Airfest in Tyler, while supporting East Texas veterans Friday evening.

All proceeds from the airshow benefit CampV, the local one-stop resource center for East Texas veterans. The show will be held at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Tickets can be purchased at campvtyler.org/rose-city-airfest/. Tickets for adults bought before Friday cost $25, while those purchased on Friday cost $30.

One ticket for children ages 12 and under is free, while additional children tickets are $5. A reserve seating ticket is $50.

Parking will open at 1 p.m. and gates will open at 2 p.m. The aircraft exhibit will be available from 2 to 5 p.m. The airshow will kick off at 6 p.m.