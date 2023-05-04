x
Local News

LIST: Military discounts offered at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler

Look for stores with a patriotic star on their window!

TYLER, Texas — Did you know multiple stores inside the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler offer military discounts?

Well, now you do!

Below you'll find a list of stores that offer deals and discounts for our nation's finest with a valid military ID from April 5-December 31:

  • Aeropostale
  • American Eagle - 10% off
  • Attic Salt - 10% off 
  • Bella Bunny Boutique - 10% off 
  • Bobaloompia - 10% off 
  • Buckle
  • Build-A-Bear
  • Champs - 15% off 
  • Claire’s - 20% off 
  • Coach - 10% off 
  • Elegance Men’s Wear - 10% off  regular priced items
  • Foot Locker
  • Great American Cookies
  • Helzberg Diamonds
  • Hollister
  • Icing - 20% off 
  • Journey’s - 10% off 
  • Journey’s Kidz - 10% off 
  • Kids Foot Locker - 10% off 
  • Lids - 20% off 
  • LOFT
  • Lunar Golf - $8/round
  • Marc Robinson Jewelry - 10% off 
  • Perfume N More - 5% off 
  • Sunglass Hut - 15% off 
  • Tradehome Shoes - 10% off 
  • Zales
  • Windsor - 10% off

Store discounts are subject to change and discounts are valid at Broadway Square Mall only.

