LIST: Military discounts offered at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Did you know multiple stores inside the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler offer military discounts?
Well, now you do!
Below you'll find a list of stores that offer deals and discounts for our nation's finest with a valid military ID from April 5-December 31:
- Aeropostale
- American Eagle - 10% off
- Attic Salt - 10% off
- Bella Bunny Boutique - 10% off
- Bobaloompia - 10% off
- Buckle
- Build-A-Bear
- Champs - 15% off
- Claire’s - 20% off
- Coach - 10% off
- Elegance Men’s Wear - 10% off regular priced items
- Foot Locker
- Great American Cookies
- Helzberg Diamonds
- Hollister
- Icing - 20% off
- Journey’s - 10% off
- Journey’s Kidz - 10% off
- Kids Foot Locker - 10% off
- Lids - 20% off
- LOFT
- Lunar Golf - $8/round
- Marc Robinson Jewelry - 10% off
- Perfume N More - 5% off
- Sunglass Hut - 15% off
- Tradehome Shoes - 10% off
- Zales
- Windsor - 10% off
Store discounts are subject to change and discounts are valid at Broadway Square Mall only.