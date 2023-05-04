LIST: Military discounts offered at Broadway Square Mall in Tyler

Look for stores with a patriotic star on their window!

TYLER, Texas — Did you know multiple stores inside the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler offer military discounts?

Well, now you do!

Below you'll find a list of stores that offer deals and discounts for our nation's finest with a valid military ID from April 5-December 31:

Aeropostale

American Eagle - 10% off

Attic Salt - 10% off

Bella Bunny Boutique - 10% off

Bobaloompia - 10% off

Buckle

Build-A-Bear

Champs - 15% off

Claire’s - 20% off

Coach - 10% off

Elegance Men’s Wear - 10% off regular priced items

Foot Locker

Great American Cookies

Helzberg Diamonds

Hollister

Icing - 20% off

Journey’s - 10% off

Journey’s Kidz - 10% off

Kids Foot Locker - 10% off

Lids - 20% off

LOFT

Lunar Golf - $8/round

Marc Robinson Jewelry - 10% off

Perfume N More - 5% off

Sunglass Hut - 15% off

Tradehome Shoes - 10% off

Zales

Windsor - 10% off