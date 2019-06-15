TYLER, Texas — Thanks to a twenty-thousand dollar grant from the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program that is designed to help rural fire departments. Jackson Heights VFD acquired a former military truck that they had to turn into a firefighting machine in just 180 days.

What started off as a truck that could be found in a warzone, has now transformed into a firefighting machine that will give firefighters more versatility.

Jackson Heights VFD

"Access will be a big deal," Jackson Heights VFD Assistant Fire Chief, Kelcey Trotty, said. "We have some places that we can get the bigger trucks but due to the location of it, you don't want to put one of the bigger trucks in there for fear of tearing it up. These trucks are designed to be abused."

The fire department only spent $8,000 of their own money to get the truck ready. While this may seem like a lot, another fire truck at the station cost $300,000.

The truck was sandblasted, painted red and black and had lights mounted on to get it ready for any situation. The most important of those situations being flooding.

Jackson Heights VFD

"We'll use it for high water situations, the high ground clearance on the truck will help with that. We'll get into some flooded out areas that'll help get people out of vehicles and houses," Trotty said.

The truck is not limited to just Jackson Heights. If there is flooding anywhere in the region, the truck can be sent out.

"We had a couple of high water calls with the recent flooding that we had," Trotty said. "Luckily we were able to get to people without getting too far in the water, but had we had this truck we would have been able to drive straight out to them."

"Some of the other ones you're going to have to deploy a whole team to be able to do that," Jackson Heights VFD firefighter, Matthew Sharp, said.

Since 2005, more than 600 former military trucks have been given to volunteer fire departments through this program.