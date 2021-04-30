Millions of dollars allocated to ETX school as part of billions of federal stimulus released by state

Each school district has been allocated a different amount of money. For Tyler ISD it's nearly 45-million. For Longview ISD it's nearly 20-million.

TEXAS, USA — More than 11-billion dollars of federal stimulus money have been released by the state.

For Tyler ISD, it's something they've been waiting for since the start of the year.

"We were relieved that the state had decided to go ahead and relinquish those funds back to the school system so that we could plan," TISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said.

And they aren't the only district excited. Longview ISD shared a statement that said:

"Like every other public school district in the state, Longview ISD is glad to see these federal funds being provided for the needs of our students and teachers."

"School leaders have been asking for weeks to get that money out there so that schools can go about the business of catching kids back up," Division Director for the Texas Association Of School Boards Dax Gonzalez said. "You know, there's been some learning loss over the pandemic and so making sure that kids are brought back to speed."

He added every district will have two-thirds of their allocated funds available as soon as the Texas Education Agency can process it.

Every district has been allocated different amounts of funding.

"Money is largely going to be distributed along the lines of Title One funding so that's a federal program that's designed for children that are at risk of dropping out or are educationally disadvantaged," Gonzalez said.

The TEA has a spreadsheet showing the amounts of money each district will get here.