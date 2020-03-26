TYLER, Texas — East Texans are using some of their new free time to help bring smiles to their neighbors' faces.

On Thursday, a mime troupe from Hills Baptist Church entertained residents at Atria Copeland Senior Living Senior.

As residents watched through their windows, the troupe played games and played skits. One of the games including a guessing games old oldies, but goodies tunes.

"We actually wanted to lift the spirits of the community. Doing something for other helps you alleviate your own anxiety and it’s just gonna be good to see some smiling faces and also just to convey first and foremost the love of God," Bethany Mays, one of the mimes, said.

Another one of the skits was one about us wasting toilet paper.