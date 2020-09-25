Mineola cemeteries once divided by race unite under one name

On Tuesday, the boards of Cedars Memorial Gardens and Mineola Cemetery voted unanimously to unite with the new name of Mineola Memorial Cemetery.

MINEOLA, Texas — After tearing down the fence in July that separated burials based on race for decades, two Mineola cemeteries are coming together under one name and building a new fence that unites the two sides of land.

On Tuesday, the boards of Cedars Memorial Gardens and Mineola Cemetery voted unanimously to unite with the new name of Mineola Memorial Cemetery.

On July 15, the fence that divided Cedars Memorial Garden (formerly the Mineola City Cemetery) into an east and west side, with Black people being buried on west, was removed.