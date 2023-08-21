Part of iconic Mineola Country Club destroyed in overnight fire

Details concerning what started the fire are unknown at this time. but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

MINEOLA, Texas — Part of the historic Mineola Country Club was destroyed in an overnight fire.

According to the Grand Saline Sun, the club's building that housed the pro shop, restaurant, equipment and locker rooms went up in flames early Monday morning. The Mineola Country Club is located at 1780 W. SL 564 in Mineola.

The Grand Saline Fire Department is offering aid to the multiple other departments battling the blaze.