Mineola ISD approves hiring of additional police officer in effort to improve safety

MINEOLA, Texas — In an effort to make the school district safer, the Mineola ISD approved the hiring of an additional police officer Monday evening.
During a special called meeting, the trustees voted to expand policy that provides additional measures of school security through the training of highly qualified staff members working for the school district.
Those interested in the law enforcement position can contact Chief Cody Castleberry of the Mineola ISD Police Department at castleberryc@mineolaisd.net
"We appreciate the actions of the Board of Trustees as they continue to make Mineola ISD a safer and more secure environment for our students to learn and our staff members to be employed," the school district said on Facebook.