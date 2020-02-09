Mineola ISD employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee was last on campus Friday, August 18.

MINEOLA, Texas — Mineola ISD officials say an employee at Mineola Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Cody Mize, they were notified of the positive test Tuesday morning. The employee was last on campus Friday, August 18.

Mize says one student at the middle school was quarantined due to meeting the definition of close contact as prescribed by the Texas Education Agency's Public Health Guidance.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 3, Mineola ISD reports six employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Four of those employees have recovered. Four students remain an active case.