Mineola ISD announces free meals for all students

There are no income eligibility requirements, and all students are eligible.

MINEOLA, Texas — Mineola Independent School District announced that healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost.

According to the district, there are no income eligibility requirements, and no application process is required.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-

2022 school year.

“While no application or eligibility determination process is required for your student to receive free meals this school year, the income eligibility requirement will likely resume in the 2022-2023 school year,” the district posted on their Facebook page.