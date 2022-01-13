Mineola ISD implementing safety protocols as COVID-19 cases rise

Starting Friday, Jan. 14, the district will close all of campuses to visitors during student lunch times.

MINEOLA, Texas — Mineola ISD is implementing new protocols in hopes of not having to cancel classes due to COVID-19.

Starting Friday, Jan. 14, the district will close all of campuses to visitors during student lunch times.

"As before, we will open this up again as soon as possible," MISD said.

COVID-19 testing is also available to all of MISD students, free of charge. To schedule a test, parents are asked to call their child's campus in advance.

MISD will host another COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the elementary nurse's office for anyone wanting to receive a vaccine or booster shot.