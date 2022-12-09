Mineola man accused of killing cat, assaulting person with its head in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA, USA — A Mineola man accused of killing a cat and using the animal's head to assault the pet's owner in Oklahoma is facing multiple charges in federal court.
Raymond David Phillips, 31, was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday, where he remains jailed on federal charges, jail records show.
He is charged with arson, cruelty to animals, animal crushing and simple assault, according to a federal indictment.
The indictment states Phillips willfully, maliciously tortured and killed a person's cat on Sept. 3 this year in Oklahoma. He then threw the cat's head at the pet owner.
Phillips is also accused of burning personal property used in interstate commerce and in an activity affecting interstate commerce, the document stated.