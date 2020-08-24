Mineola Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

The district says they was notified of the positive case Aug. 24 and the last staff and student contact was on August 17.

MINEOLA, Texas — Mineola ISD announced that a student who attends Mineola Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cody Mize, Superintendent of Schools, says the district was notified of the positive case Monday, Aug. 24 and the last staff and student contact was on Monday, August 17.

Two other students have been quarantined due to meeting the definition of close contact as prescribed by the Texas Education Agency's Public Health Guidance. Mize says none of these individuals have experienced any symptoms related to COVID-19.

The middle school will continue classes as normal.