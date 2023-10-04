Mineola Sonic Drive-Thru wins third place in 29th annual Dr. Pepper Sonic Games

The Dr. Pepper Sonic Games is a program that allows thousands of Sonic Drive-In locations in the nation to test their knowledge in trainings and quizzes.

MINEOLA, Texas — The Sonic Drive-In in Mineola recently placed third for the 29th annual Dr. Pepper Sonic Games.

The Mineola location is now considered one of the top competitors in the nation. This year mark's the team's seventh time competing within the Final 12 teams.

The Dr. Pepper Sonic Games is a training program that allows thousands of Sonic Drive-In locations in the nation to test their knowledge in trainings, quizzes and competitions. Each team's efficiency, service and mannerisms are placed to the test during the scoring.

The Final 12 teams competed last month in San Diego in front of a live panel that determined the ultimate winner.

The final three winners included:

Gold place : 3450 Southeast Maricamp Road, Ocala, Florida ; this is the Ocala Drive-In’s first time competing in the Games

: 3450 Southeast Maricamp Road, ; this is the Ocala Drive-In’s first time competing in the Games Silver place : 1221 E McCart Street, Krum, Texas; this is the Krum Drive-In team’s third year in a row placing in the top three teams

: 1221 E McCart Street, this is the Krum Drive-In team’s third year in a row placing in the top three teams Bronze place: 311 W. Broad Street, Mineola, Texas; this is Mineola’s seventh time placing within the Final 12 teams

“Over the past three decades, Dr Pepper has had the pleasure of sponsoring these games and witnessing countless crews compete to prove their commitment to providing excellent service to each and every SONIC guest,” said John Orgeron, National Account Executive for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

In addition to supporting the Final 12 teams, Sonic donated $10,000 to each team's hometown to fund local public school teachers. In total, $120,000 was donated to public schools across the Final 12 teams, impacting over 5,000 students.

The Sonic Foundation is also donating a portion of all their drink menu items to support public education efforts through Sonic Limeades for Learning initiatives.