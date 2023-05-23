Mineola swingers sex scandal featured in new docuseries

In 2005, there were claims made that children were taking “silly pills” and learned sex acts in what adults dubbed “kindergarten.”

MINEOLA, Texas — A new docuseries streaming Tuesday, May 22, will highlight an infamous sex scandal in the East Texas town of Mineola.

Back in 2005, there were claims children were taking “silly pills” and learned sex acts in what adults dubbed “kindergarten.” The defense says there was a lack of evidence from the beginning.

"A multitude of defendants were charged with horrendous sex crimes against kids," said Thad Davidson, lead defense counsel in the Patrick "Booger Red" Kelly trial, one of six who were sentenced to life in prison.

He says the Wood County District Attorney's Office said they saw no clear evidence to continue a trial. That’s when the Smith County District Attorney’s office picked up the case. His case, with Kelly, was third in the set. The previous two trials ended with the defendants being sentenced to life in prison.

"One difference between my trial and the first two is that we fought very, very hard and we saw what was coming." Davidson said. "Ultimately this started the ball rolling to five of six defenders getting out of prison with their life sentences being reversed."

Davidson claims there was discrimination and bias in the trial.

"These people didn’t molest any kids." Davidson said. "The culprit here was a person named John Cantrell and Margie Cantrell."

John Cantrell and Margie Cantrell made the first allegations against the swingers club, allegations Davidson says aren’t true. Berndt Mader, producer of the docuseries, says they were able to speak to Margie Cantrell as part of his docuseries.

"She maintains her innocence in terms of doing something illegal," Mader said. "She claims that she was to this day to just reporting on actual allegations of abuse that these kids were telling her about."

The docuseries has a focus on the alleged false accusation by community members in Mineola, including the Cantrells.

"I hope that it causes these people, sooner or later, to face the consequences of what they did," Davidson said.

'How to Create a Sex Scandal' will stream on HBO Max.